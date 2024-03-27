Balurghat: ‘Electric crematorium to be made functional by April’

The electric crematorium that has been non-functional causing grave problems to the people of Balurghat, is being repaired and will be made functional by April by the Balurghat Municipality. The crematorium is situated in Balurghat’s Khidirpur area. According to an official source, the electric furnace for the cremation was already there at Khidirpur crematorium of Balurghat but it has been non-functional for a long time.

“At present, the concerned civic body is supplying wood, jute-sticks and other items for cremation,” said a source. It is known that smoke from the chimney was spreading in the area due to the blockage of the chimney of the electric furnace installed in the past. Balurghat Municipality brought a team of experts from outside to solve this problem. It has been decided to replace the old chimney with

a new one. It is known that the cost of installing a new chimney will be around Rs 39 lakh. The work of installing the new chimney has already started.

Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Mitra has inspected the chimney installation work. “The old furnace has technical problems and the entire chimney system is damaged. We have started the chimney work. The chimney is expected to be completed by April,” Mitra said.