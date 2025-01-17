Balurghat: Efforts underway to grant land deeds to residents living on govt land

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Municipality has intensified efforts to grant land deeds (patta) to urban residents residing on government land, aligning with the developmental policies of the Bengal government.

Collaborating with the Land Revenue department, the municipality aims to complete the survey process within two months and forward the findings to the relevant state departments, said Municipal Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra. The state government’s policy to provide land to the landless has received widespread appreciation. Under various government schemes, including housing projects, the administration is striving to include the underprivileged. However, a significant number of poor and marginalised individuals have been deprived of such benefits due to the lack of ownership of land. This issue has come to the notice of the district administration, prompting action.

According to municipal sources, the process of submitting applications for patta began six months ago. More than 400 applications have been received from the 25 wards of the municipality. The authorities are carefully examining factors such as the type of land, duration of occupancy, area, electricity connection and access to government facilities.

Survey teams from the municipality and the Land Revenue department are conducting door-to-door measurements and preparing sketch maps to

ensure accuracy.

Municipal Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra stated: “Land deeds will be issued to those residing on government land in urban areas. As per the Municipal Act, patta can be provided. Following discussions with the district administration under the directives of the state government, the

process has been initiated.

Survey work in 20 wards is complete and work in the remaining five wards is in progress. Currently, surveys are underway in wards 3 and 11. Once the survey is complete, the applications will be scrutinised and sent to the relevant state department via the district administration for final approval. Eligible applicants will then receive their pattas. The entire process is being conducted transparently.”

Notably, the municipality’s proactive approach brings hope to the landless, promising them a secure future through rightful ownership.