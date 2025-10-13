Balurghat: Earthen lamp makers struggle to keep tradition alive

BALURGHAT: With the echoes of the Sharadiya Durga Puja still lingering in the air, preparations are now underway for Kali Puja and Diwali — the festival of lights — scheduled to be celebrated on October 20. Households across the country are gearing up for the grand occasion, and Balurghat is no exception. However, behind the glittering lights and festive mood, a section of traditional artisans in Balurghat’s Palpara area continues to struggle to keep their age-old craft alive.

Around 15 to 20 families in Palpara have been engaged for decades in making clay earthen lamps — an integral part of the festival. But this heritage craft is now facing an existential crisis. Cheap Chinese decorative lights and electronic chains have taken over homes, streets and even temples, pushing the demand for earthen lamps to a historic low. Once a household necessity for lighting during Kali Puja and the ritual of “Burning 14 Earthen Lamps” (14 Bati or Vuter Bati) in memory of ancestors, the tradition is gradually fading away.

The younger generation of artisans is reluctant to continue the work due to low returns and rising production costs. The price of the soil used to make the lamps has increased sharply, forcing artisans to buy it from outside sources. In the wholesale market, 100 small lamps sell for just Rs 60 to 70, while each lamp fetches only Re 1 in the retail market — barely enough to sustain their livelihood. Seventy-year-old artisan Mohan Lal Pal shared his struggle to keep the art alive. “I have been making earthen lamps for the last 50 years but the demand has fallen drastically. The cost of soil has gone up, reducing our profit. Still, I cannot give up this profession because I love it deeply,” he said. Mohan Lal added that to attract buyers, artisans are now making designer lamps of various shapes and patterns, though sales remain uncertain.

Another artisan, Tapati Pal, a homemaker engaged in lamp-making, echoed the same concern. “We hope the demand will increase this year. Making earthen lamps is a small-scale industry of Balurghat and West Bengal. We appeal to the state government to come forward and support us. The Mamata Banerjee-led government has launched many welfare schemes for workers and small industries. We hope similar help will reach us too,” she said. “Earthen lamps spread light, but darkness still surrounds our lives, as uncertainty looms large over our

survival,” Tapati added.