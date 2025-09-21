‘Balurghat Durga Puja carnival likely to shift venue’

BALURGHAT: The South Dinajpur district administration is weighing a shift in the venue of Balurghat’s annual Durga Puja carnival to ease recurring traffic snarls. Over the past years, the event has been staged along National Highway 512 in front of the Circuit House.

Though it drew large festive crowds, it also created major inconvenience for commuters and made traffic management difficult for police. To prevent a repeat this year, officials from the district administration, police, traffic department and Balurghat Municipality have begun identifying alternative sites. Sources said that the open space in front of the truck terminus at Mangalpur has been inspected and found to be suitable. Hosting the carnival at the new venue is expected to reduce highway congestion, improve crowd management, and strengthen safety measures. The move also follows demands from the Congress, which had earlier urged the district magistrate to shift the venue, citing the proximity of the hospital near the current location. District Magistrate Bijin Krishna has announced that the carnival will be held on October 4, while Balurghat Sadar DSP Bikram Prasad, Municipality Chairman Ashok Mitra, Traffic DSP Billamangal Saha and SDO Subrata Barman jointly visited potential sites.

The administration also carried out a detailed inspection at Atreyee River’s Sadar Ghat for idol immersion arrangements. Plans are being discussed to introduce hydraulic trolleys to streamline the immersion process. This measure is expected to save time and reduce accident risks. Municipality Chairman Ashok Mitra said: “We have preliminarily identified the Mangalpur road area as a suitable location. It will be convenient for the public and easier for administration to manage. The final decision will be taken in a couple of days.”

Balurghat Sadar DSP Bikram Prasad added: “Traffic and crowd control have been challenges in the earlier location. Hence, we are exploring alternatives. Security arrangements will also be tightened during Puja and immersion.”