Balurghat: Duo convicted of murder get lifer

BALURGHAT: Ranjan Mahato and Manoranjan Mahato, both residents of the Jamalpur area under the jurisdiction of Hili Police Station, were accused of brutally murdering a person with a sharp weapon approximately eight years ago. Following a protracted legal process, the duo were convicted by Judge Shubhayu Banerjee of the Balurghat District and Sessions Court on Friday.



Ritabrata Chakraborty, the public prosecutor, stated that the judge had sentenced both accused individuals to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

Speaking on the matter, Public Prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty stated: “On June 23, 2016, charges were formally brought against Ranjan Mahato and Manoranjan Mahato for the brutal murder of Nanigopal Mahato. The day following the tragic incident, the victim’s father filed a murder complaint at Hili Police Station, initiating legal proceedings. On Friday, Judge Banerjee found both accused individuals guilty. On Monday, they were sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000.”