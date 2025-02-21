Balurghat: Drive to eradicate filariasis from Feb 24

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Municipality, in collaboration with the district Health department, has undertaken a special initiative to eradicate filariasis. According to reports, a two-phase special camp will be organised from February 24 to March 2 and April 7 to April 14 to provide preventive measures and treatment

against the disease.

The Health department has stated that the primary goal of this initiative is to raise public awareness and ensure the successful distribution of medication. The campaign will be jointly conducted by the municipality and the

Health department.

Speaking on the matter, Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra said: “As per the directives of the state Health department, Balurghat Municipality and the district Health department have taken special measures to eliminate filariasis across all wards in two phases. Camps will be set up in all 25 wards of the municipality to administer medication. Ward councillors have been instructed to focus on awareness campaigns regarding filariasis. Additionally, employees of the district Health department and the municipality’s health division will be directly involved in this initiative.”

He further added: “To achieve a filariasis-free Balurghat Municipality, trained drug administrators from the Health department will conduct door-to-door visits, ensuring that residents take the prescribed medication. They will also educate people on the guidelines provided by the Health department for creating a filariasis-free society.