Balurghat: Donation box at century-old Kali temple looted

BALURGHAT: On Monday morning, locals discovered that the donation box of the century-old Bayra Kali Temple had been broken open and looted.

Residents passing by the temple noticed the broken box and found that almost all the money had been stolen, leaving behind only a few coins.

According to temple devotees, the Bayra Kali Temple, known for its spiritual significance, holds its annual festival on the new moon night following Rash Purnima. Throughout the year, devotees contribute offerings that are kept in the donation box, which usually accumulates between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The theft is believed to have taken place just days before the annual puja, which is scheduled for the upcoming new moon night.

Local resident Raju Dey said: “When I was passing by the temple on my way to work this morning, I noticed the donation box was broken. Police patrol this area every night, so it seems the theft happened early in the morning. The CCTV footage

will make things clearer. Whoever is responsible should be given due punishment.

We hope the administration will take proper action.”

A police officer from Balurghat Police Station said: “An investigation has been initiated based on a specific complaint. Those involved in the incident will be identified

and arrested soon.”