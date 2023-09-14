Balurghat Diwas observed with gusto

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Diwas was observed on Thursday at Dangi Ghat and at Balurghat Collectorate Building to pay tribute to martyrs who took part in the Quit India Movement.



A group of freedom fighters led by eminent local freedom fighter Saroj Ranjan Chatterjee gathered at Dangi village on the outskirts of Balurghat on September 13, 1942.

On September 14, 1942, the freedom fighters led by Chatterjee reached Balurghat and besieged the city. Courts, post-office and administrative buildings were set on fire.

The British flag was lowered from the then administrative building, now the Treasury building and then the Indian Tri-colour was hoisted.

After remaining Independent for three days, the British Army returned and recaptured Balurghat.

Balurghat Diwas is celebrated on this day to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters who took part on September 14, 1942.

On behalf of the Balurghat Diwas Ujjwapan Committee, wreaths were placed at the Shahid Bedi (Altar) of Dangi village at 8 am. Md Nasim, Additional Superintendent of Police, hoisted the National flag there.

At 10 am, the National flag was hoisted at Balurghat administrative building premises by Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur and he paid tribute to the martyrs by placing floral wreaths. Krishna was accompanied by Pijush Kanti Deb, President, Balurghat Diwas Ujjwapan Committee, Chintamoni Biha, Sabhadhipati, Zilla Parishad, Ashok Mitra, Chairman, Balurghat Municipality and other prominent people of Balurghat.

“I feel proud to take part in the celebration of Balurghat Diwas. We should not forget what the freedom fighters had done for the country in 1942’s Quit India Movement. It is a day of celebration for the people of Balurghat like Independence Day and Republic Day,” the DM stated.

DM, Bijin Krishna officially inaugurated a book, ‘Biallisher Andolane Balurghat’ written on the contribution of the local freedom fighters of Balurghat to 1942’s Quit India Movement by a local historian Himanshu Sarkar on the event.