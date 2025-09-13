Balurghat District Hospital: Crisis deepens as 4 docs resign

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat District Hospital has plunged into a fresh crisis after four doctors tendered their resignations and stopped attending duty. Already grappling with a shortage of doctors, hospital authorities now fear severe disruption in services.

According to sources, within just three months of joining under bond, the four doctors—one each from Medicine, Psychiatry, ENT and Radiotherapy (Oncology)—submitted resignation letters to Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bag earlier this month.

The sudden decision has left the hospital administration in a difficult position, as patient care is expected to suffer.

Notably, around 18 junior doctors had joined the hospital a few months ago, easing the shortage to some extent. But with these four backing out, the strain on services is likely to return.

Local resident Arighna Karmakar expressed concern, saying: “If these doctors leave, healthcare services will undoubtedly be affected. Patients come here daily from all eight blocks of South Dinajpur and the pressure will be immense.”

Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bag admitted the seriousness of the situation. “This is certainly a problem.

The ENT department will suffer the most, as only one doctor was available there. We have already informed the Chief Medical Officer of Health and submitted an e-filing report to Swasthya Bhawan. Efforts are being made to manage services with the available doctors.”