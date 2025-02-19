Balurghat District Hospital bans entry of private ambulances

BALURGHAT: Following recent trespassing incidents at the Balurghat Nursing Training School, the authorities of Balurghat Super District Hospital are set to enforce several restrictions to enhance security. Among the measures being considered is a ban on private ambulances entering the hospital premises. Currently, in addition to authorised hospital ambulances, numerous private ambulances are parked within the hospital compound. To address this issue, the district Health department has decided to allow only government-approved Matrivahan and Nischay Yaan ambulances near the hospital entrance.

Furthermore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) has sought police assistance to verify the personal case histories of all ambulance drivers operating in the area.

The security concerns were heightened after a recent incident where an ambulance driver allegedly attempted to break the CCTV cameras of the nursing hostel and gain unauthorised access. Before the dust could settle, another trespassing incident occurred recently at the Nursing Training School. In response, the district Health department is implementing stricter security measures.

Speaking on the matter, Chief Medical Officer of Health Sudip Das stated: “Additional CCTV cameras are being installed in the nursing hostel and the perimeter walls are being raised for better security. We have also requested the police to provide details on the criminal records of all ambulance drivers. If any driver is found with a criminal background, both the driver and their ambulance will be banned from entering the hospital premises.”

DSP Headquarters of Balurghat Vikram Prasad also confirmed the increased security arrangements. “We have deployed the Women’s Winners Team, patrolling vans and Pink Mobile Vans for continuous surveillance in the hospital area.

If requested by the district health department, we will thoroughly investigate the background of ambulance drivers. Police security has already been strengthened following the recent incidents,” he said.