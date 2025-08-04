Balurghat District Hospital: 6 OTs reopen

BALURGHAT: Six out of seven operation theatres (OTs) at Balurghat District Hospital which had remained closed for 15 days due to a sudden outbreak of infection are now functional after a complete disinfection drive. During the shutdown, only one OT was operational to handle emergency surgeries, severely affecting the hospital’s services.

Hospital authorities were compelled to suspend operations in the affected theatres after an alarming incident on July 18, when eight expectant mothers reportedly fell ill following routine procedures. While preliminary investigations hinted at possible contamination from administered injections, the final conclusion could not be reached regarding the exact source of the infection. To address the crisis, a series of infection-control measures were immediately put into place. Teams from the state Health department visited the facility and imposed strict directives to control the situation.

Comprehensive cleaning and sterilisation procedures were carried out in all six affected OTs. Additionally, new safety protocols have been introduced for both pre-operative and post-operative care.

As part of these measures, access to operation theatres has been limited and only authorised personnel are allowed entry after following sanitisation protocols.

Medical and paramedical staff have been instructed to adhere strictly to updated guidelines concerning the use of surgical equipment, administration of medication and post-surgery hygiene practices.

Further, regular disinfection of the operation theatres at scheduled intervals has now become mandatory. The hospital has assured that monitoring will continue and any future irregularities will be dealt with promptly and strictly. Krishnendu Bikash Bag, Superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital, stated: “The operation theatres that were temporarily closed due to infection have now been thoroughly disinfected and reopened. We have taken several measures to prevent any further contamination. All surgeries must now be conducted as per government-prescribed protocols. Doctors and health workers have been directed to follow strict hygiene standards to ensure patient safety.”