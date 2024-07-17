Balurghat Dist Hosp to add 100 beds amid rising patient demand

BALURGHAT: In a significant move to enhance healthcare services, Balurghat District Hospital is set to increase its bed capacity by 100. The district Health department has approved this expansion specifically for the male and female medicine and surgical wards, responding to the substantial rise in patient numbers.



Hospital officials noted that the current influx of patients, particularly in the medicine ward, necessitated this urgent decision. The authorities have already completed site assessments for the additional beds and are actively working to expedite their installation.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, South Dinajpur, Sudip Das stated: “We are increasing beds in Balurghat District Hospital, particularly in the medicine department, where the demand is highest. The number of patients with fever, cold and cough has risen significantly, prompting this timely decision.” District Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bag echoed these sentiments, explaining: “Our hospital experiences the greatest patient pressure in the medicine ward, especially during this season. Therefore, we are prioritising bed expansion. We have also communicated the ongoing shortage of doctors to the state health department.”

Currently, the hospital has 770 beds, with the medicine ward previously having only 80. This number was raised to 120 and now the addition of 100 more beds will largely benefit the medicine wards.

With no medical college in South Dinajpur district, the burden on Balurghat District Hospital remains high. This year, the medicine ward is receiving special attention to ensure proper treatment facilities. While surgical beds are adequate, the rising number of surgeries has also prompted an increase in that department.

Local resident Debajyoti Mandal commented: “There has been a consistent shortage of beds. Last year, we witnessed two or three patients sharing beds in the medicine ward.

I hope this issue is resolved this year, but the hospital must also address the shortage of doctors.”