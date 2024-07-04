Balurghat Dist Hosp named best in state by Centre

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat District Hospital (BDH) has been officially recognised as the best hospital in the state, receiving a prestigious certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Central government. This recognition marks a significant achievement as BDH is the first in the state to successfully pass all three schemes of the Union Health Ministry, setting a new benchmark in healthcare standards.



The hospital has been awarded quality certificates for its 16 departments under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) project, as well as for its outstanding performance. These certificates were recently issued from Delhi. As a result of this achievement, BDH is set to receive approximately Rs 2.70 crore over the next three years, with Rs 90 lakh allocated annually.

To celebrate this accomplishment, District Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bag, along with other doctors and healthcare workers, were already felicitated by the district administration and Health department. The event was graced by the presence of District Magistrate Bijin Krishna and the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudip Das, who welcomed the guests and praised the hospital’s success.

According to hospital sources, a team from the Union Health Ministry conducted a thorough assessment of BDH from May 25 to 27 last year. Over three days, the team inspected all departments and interacted with patients, compiling a detailed report on the hospital’s performance.

The evaluation under the NQAS project included verification of infrastructure, quality of medical services, and various operational aspects of the hospital.

The ‘Laksha’ project focused on the maternity department, while the ‘Mushkan’ project evaluated the Children’s department. The hospital scored impressively high marks in the assessments, with 96 per cent, 94 per cent and 93 per cent respectively across the three projects.

Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bag expressed pride in the hospital’s achievement, stating: “This is undoubtedly a big achievement. Balurghat District Hospital has previously received awards from the Central government for providing superior treatment and services to patients. This year’s certificate of recognition from the Union Ministry of Health for Outstanding Performance in the National Quality Assurance Standards Assessment is a testament to the collective efforts of our doctors and staff. We aim to further improve the medical system and services at Balurghat District Hospital in the future.”