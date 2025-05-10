Balurghat Dist Hosp launches new initiative to enhance transparency

BALURGHAT: Balurghat District Hospital, often the subject of recurring complaints about its services and management, is now taking a significant step to address patient grievances more directly. In a bid to enhance transparency and communication, the hospital authorities have introduced a new initiative titled “Mukhomukhi Super” (face-to-face with the superintendent).

Under this programme, the Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bag will personally meet with patients’ families and hospital staff to listen to their concerns and attempt immediate resolutions. Accompanying him will be officials from all administrative levels of the hospital. Speaking on the initiative, Bag said: “Many people come to us with various problems and complaints, which we take seriously. But now we have decided to sit down once a month with everyone and have a direct conversation. We aim to resolve issues on the spot and improve our overall service.” The first session is tentatively scheduled for the 21st of this month.

Residents of South Dinajpur district heavily rely on Balurghat District Hospital as the region lacks a medical college. Over the years, the hospital has expanded its services, including MRI, CT scan, dialysis and is currently constructing a 50-bed hybrid CCU block. While the hospital’s infrastructure is being upgraded, a shortage of doctors continues to hamper service quality, leading to frequent complaints.

Despite regular investigations into the complaints, many issues remain unresolved. Families often find it difficult to directly approach the superintendent. With this new platform, that gap is expected to be bridged.

Local resident Nanda Singh welcomed the move, saying: “There are problems in various departments of the hospital and it’s hard to reach the superintendent directly. With this new programme, we hope to finally have our voices heard and problems addressed.”