Balurghat Dist Hosp grapples with acute shortage of doctors

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat District Hospital is grappling with an acute shortage of doctors. Out of 18 doctors who joined in June under a two-year service bond, four have already tendered resignation letters, while one had earlier left and another is on prolonged leave. The resigning doctors include specialists from medicine, pediatrics, ENT and physiotherapy, raising concerns of service disruptions in those departments.

Currently, the hospital functions with only about 60 doctors, though the sanctioned strength is over 100. This shortfall has forced a limited number of physicians to handle OPD, emergency and ward duties simultaneously, often leading to patient complaints about delayed services.

Hospital sources revealed that authorities are trying to prevent further resignations, as more doctors are reportedly considering leaving due to inadequate facilities and lack of incentives in this peripheral district. Observers noted that, in the absence of a medical college in South Dinajpur, the district hospital remains the primary lifeline for thousands of patients. Frequent exits of bonded doctors have only deepened the crisis.

Superintendent Bag acknowledged the challenge, stating: “Yes, some doctors have submitted resignation letters which we have forwarded to higher authorities. This is not a healthy sign for the hospital. Nevertheless, we are committed to continuing services with the available workforce and ensuring patients do not suffer.”

Despite the setback the Balurghat District Hospital has introduced its first-ever Pain Management Clinic, a landmark step aimed at enhancing specialised healthcare for residents of South Dinajpur. The clinic was inaugurated on Tuesday on the hospital’s second floor. The newly-launched unit will offer physiotherapy, rehabilitation exercises and advanced pain relief procedures under specialist supervision. Authorities announced that the clinic will function twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, providing chronic pain patients with structured therapy closer to home without needing to travel outside the district.

Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bag expressed optimism, saying: “The Pain Management Clinic will be highly beneficial for patients of this district.

Chronic pain is often overlooked in regular treatment but this clinic will ensure focused attention and modern therapies. We believe it will significantly help people in Balurghat and nearby areas.”