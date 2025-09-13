Balurghat ‘dhakis’ head to other states for better earnings this Puja

BALURGHAT: The sound of the dhak (traditional drums) is inseparable from the spirit of Durga Puja and in Balurghat, local dhakis (drummers playing the dhak) are once again in high demand. Traditionally, these drummers play an essential role in both community puja pandals and household festivities. However, this year many of them are choosing to travel outside the state in search of better earnings.

Dhakis from Khidirpur in Balurghat have already begun preparations to visit cities like Lucknow and different towns in Andhra Pradesh. Their enthusiasm stems from the prospect of significantly higher payments compared to what they usually receive locally. “In Balurghat, no matter how many hours we play, the maximum we earn is around Rs 5,000 during the festival. In other states, we are getting nearly Rs 12,000 per person,” said Surjit Natta, a local drummer. Another drummer, Biswajit Natta, added: “This year around 30 of us are heading out in two groups, one to Lucknow and another to Andhra Pradesh. The demand outside is strong and the earnings are much better.”

Balurghat has long been home to many traditional dhakis, especially from Khidirpur, Lalmati, Sukanta Colony, Srijani, Chakbhrigu and nearby villages. For most, drumming has been a hereditary profession, though many have had to seek alternative livelihoods as playing the dhak year-round does not sustain families. Durga Puja, however, provides them with a valuable opportunity to earn extra income, as the number of festivals continues to grow each year.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing. Drummers are busy repairing and tuning their instruments, drying the drum leather in the sun and arranging sticks and other accessories. With higher wages awaiting them beyond Bengal, Balurghat’s drummers are looking forward to this festive season with renewed hope and smiles.