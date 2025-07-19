Balurghat: Cyber fraudsters target college girls with fake review pass promise

BALURGHAT: A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in Balurghat, where several students of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya have been duped by fraudsters posing as college officials. The imposters contacted first-semester students after their results were declared on June 11 and offered to manipulate their review marks in exchange for money.

According to reports, the fraudsters introduced themselves over phone calls as the college principal or office staff. They claimed they could help increase the students’ marks during the review process, demanding sums ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000. Many students fell for the scam.

The fraud reportedly escalated after the official review application deadline ended on June 26. With no further official avenues left for revaluation, several students saw the fraudulent offer as their last resort and sent money via digital payment methods. However, after the payment, the fraudsters disappeared—leaving the students cheated and confused.

One of the victims, Maino Hansda, has already filed a written complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station. Speaking on the matter, Balurghat DSP (Sadar) Bikram Prasad stated: “We are investigating the matter based on the complaints received.” He also appealed to other victims to come forward with information.

Police sources suspect a larger network may be involved and believe more students could have been targeted. The college authorities have yet to release an official statement, but internal discussions are reportedly underway to enhance student awareness and safeguard against such frauds in the future.