Balurghat: Councillor celebrates Raksha Bandhan at juvenile home

BALURGHAT: The spirit of Raksha Bandhan brought joy and togetherness to Balurghat on Saturday as Ward No. 20 Councillor Pradipta Chakraborty celebrated the festival with around 40 minors at Subhayan Juvenile Home. She tied rakhis on the children’s wrists and distributed gifts and goodies. She was accompanied by Balurghat Municipality MIC Mahesh Parakh and other dignitaries.

Explaining the initiative, Chakraborty said: “Raksha Bandhan is a festival of brotherhood. It carries the message that people stand by each other regardless of caste, creed or religion. I wanted to share this thought with the children of Subhayan Home. Celebrating with them and seeing their joy is a unique feeling.” The event also saw the children reciting poems and performing gymnastics.

In another heartwarming gesture, members of the third gender community visited Balurghat Municipality and tied rakhis to Chairman Ashok Mitra and municipal staff. Often sidelined in society, they used the occasion to spread a message of inclusivity. “We want the bond of brotherhood to grow stronger. Festivals should unite us beyond caste, religion, or gender,” said Champa, one of the members.

Chairman Mitra praised the initiative, calling it “a unique example of fraternity.” He added: “The true meaning of Raksha Bandhan lies here.

It strengthens spiritual connections among all and affirms equal rights for the third gender. Such moments inspire society.”