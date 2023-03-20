Balurghat: Cops to file suo-motu case if building materials dumped beside roads

BALURGHAT: No building materials for construction will be allowed to be dumped beside roads or pavements in and outside the city of Balurghat. If such nuisance happens in future by any construction company or the residents, the police will file a suo-motu case against the violators.

Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Santi Nath Panja has warned the construction companies, promoters and the residents for not dumping the building construction materials beside any road or pavement.

“We will seize the materials if they are seen beside the road or pavement,” he said.