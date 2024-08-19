Balurghat commemorates Independence Day on August 18

BALURGHAT: While the entire nation commemorated Independence Day on August 15, Balurghat in South Dinajpur commemorated it on August 18. There is owing to a series of events that had unfolded on August 15 in 1947.



As the Tricolour fluttered across the country on August 15, 1947, the atmosphere in Balurghat was tense with uncertainty. While Congress leaders in Delhi made efforts to include Balurghat, then a part of the Dinajpur district under the Rajshahi division, in the Indian Union, the local leaders of the Muslim League tried to seize the opportunity to make it a part of East Pakistan. They lowered the Union Jack from the administrative building and hoisted the Pakistan flag instead.

For three days, the region was gripped by unrest, resistance and turmoil. The deadlock was finally broken on August 18, 1947, when Balurghat was officially declared a part of India. Prominent historian Samit Ghosh, speaking on the significance of this day, remarked: “August 18, 1947, holds a special place in the history of Balurghat. It was on this day that the people of Balurghat first experienced the freedom symbolised by the Tricolour. The events of these three days were pivotal not just for Balurghat but for the entire Dinajpur district. Even today, this day is observed with reverence and pride.”

The delay in Balurghat’s integration into India stemmed from its classification as a ‘Notional Area’ on August 15, 1947. There was a fierce tussle over who would raise the flag at the administrative headquarters. The Muslim League leaders ultimately hoisted the Pakistani flag, further intensifying the conflict. The Gorkha Regiment attempt to take control of the Balurghat High School was met with resistance from the Pathan and Baloch regiments, leading to clashes. Similar skirmishes occurred in Hili. Despite the presence of Pakistani troops patrolling the streets, local freedom fighters put up a strong resistance.

The turning point came on the morning of August 18, when the Down North Bengal Express brought Congress leaders Saroj Ranjan Chattopadhyay, Maharaj Bose, Shailen Das and others to Balurghat. They arrived with the news that Balurghat was now officially part of India and the national flag was raised at the administrative building. Later in the day, a massive rally was held and people gathered at the Balurghat High School grounds to celebrate.

To this day, the citizens of Balurghat commemorate August 18 with pride, gathering at the High School grounds to remember the town’s unique and hard-fought journey to freedom.