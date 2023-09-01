Balurghat civic body to repair roads before Durga Puja

BALURGHAT: Balurghat civic body will repair all major thoroughfares that are in bad condition in the civic area before the upcoming Durga Puja at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.



Mahesh Parikh, MCIC, Balurghat civic body said: “We have taken up an initiative to repair the damaged roads in the civic areas of Balurghat before the Durga Puja festival. All the 25 wards will be covered. The repair work will start soon.”

According to him, a fund of approximately Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the work. “A tender process has also been completed successfully. At present, the work of drinking water connectivity to houses is on in some civic wards. The new pipelines are being set up wherever necessary. We are compelled to dig some areas for setting up the underground pipelines. As a result of this, many roads are in bad condition because of the digging work for laying the water pipes. The residents have been facing problems owing to the deplorable condition of roads in some areas. Soon the repair work of roads will commence,” Parikh said.

He said the digging work is about to finish and after laying of pipelines, the repair work will commence. Incidentally, a few days ago, the youth wing of BJP blamed the Trinamool Congress-led Balurghat civic body for not repairing the roads. They even launched a symbolic protest by taking up road repair works.

Babusona Adhikary, Sabhapati, Balurghat town BJP Yuva Morcha, said: “Due to the indifference of the Balurghat civic body, the roads are getting worse day by day. Accidents are happening due to deplorable roads. We were forced to repair roads in some areas of Balurghat following the lackadaisical attitude of the civic body.”

Rubbishing the charges by the BJP’s youth wing, Parikh said: “Ridiculous allegations have been made by the BJP against us. The BJP leaders are politicising every issue. They are not in touch with the common people.”