Balurghat civic body to renovate lodge in Kolkata

The Balurghat civic body has taken up an initiative to renovate Balurghat Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata. About Rs 92 lakh has been allocated for this.

“We have taken up an initiative to renovate Balurghat Bhawan in Kolkata. A reputed construction company will renovate the Lodge after completion of the official tender process,” said Ashok Mitra, Chairman of the Balurghat Municipality.

According to him, the repair and renovation work will be commissioned within a period of six months.

“There will be no booking for Balurghat Bhawan when the renovation work takes place,” said Mitra.

Balurghat Bhawan is run by the Balurghat civic board. Residents can stay there at a subsidised rate. Residents usually book the Bhawan while visiting Kolkata for treatment, education or official purpose.

The Bhawan has 23 rooms. Two rooms are reserved. The Bhawan was built in 1990. A similar establishment like Balurghat Bhawan is also coming up at New Town in Kolkata.

“It was a longstanding demand of the residents to repair the Bhawan. A thorough renovation will be conducted. We will install air conditioning systems in each room. We have a plan to start a canteen there. After TMC formed the civic board in 2022, we had assured the Balurghat people to present the Bhawan in a new avatar complete with better facilities,” added Mitra.