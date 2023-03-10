Balurghat civic body to form squad to treat animals

BALURGHAT: In a significant move, Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat civic board has taken up a decision to form a separate squad to treat the animals, particularly the street dogs.



Ashok Mitra, the concerned civic body chairman, has already appealed to the animal-lover youths of the city to come forward so that the squad can be formed as early as possible. “We are going to set up a separate squad for the animals, particularly the street dogs. We have already appealed to the animal-lovers-youths who are associated with treating the dogs. We have dog-catchers and other essential tools but the problem we are facing is that we do not have adequate employees who can help us in this connection,” Mitra said on Friday.