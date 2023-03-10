Balurghat civic body to form squad to treat animals
BALURGHAT: In a significant move, Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat civic board has taken up a decision to form a separate squad to treat the animals, particularly the street dogs.
Ashok Mitra, the concerned civic body chairman, has already appealed to the animal-lover youths of the city to come forward so that the squad can be formed as early as possible. “We are going to set up a separate squad for the animals, particularly the street dogs. We have already appealed to the animal-lovers-youths who are associated with treating the dogs. We have dog-catchers and other essential tools but the problem we are facing is that we do not have adequate employees who can help us in this connection,” Mitra said on Friday.
Next Story