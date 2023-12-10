Balurghat civic body giving water connections to houses through camps

BALURGHAT: With the target to provide water connections to all the households under the Balurghat civic body by the end of December 2023, the concerned civic body is now providing the water connections through camps.



Ashok Mitra, the civic body chairman, said that the work has been geared up to achieve the target within the stipulated time of December, 2023.

It is learnt that the 30 per cent of the houses in the Balurghat city still do not have drinking water connections. The work has been divided into two zones regarding the matter.

Mitra said that the water did not reach houses that failed to submit various essential documents related to holding numbers, parcha and others at the civic body office.

So far, as many as 16,300 houses have already been given the water connections.

“Now the camp is being held at Uttamasha for this purpose. Those who apply in that camp will be given water quickly at home,” stated Mitra.

Nirmal Das, a resident of Ward 3, said: “We did not get water due to the problem of holding numbers in our house. I applied for a water connection in the camp.”

Prosenjit Chaki, a resident of Ward 2, said: “Water has not come to our house yet. I submitted the application recently.”

Incidentally, the water project was taken up during the erstwhile Left regime.

About 6600 houses were given the water connection under that project initially by the former board. The water project was, however, closed for a long time.

After forming the board in 2023, the present Trinamool Congress-led civic body planned to provide the new connection to 16,300 households covering 22 wards in the first phase and the target was fulfilled successfully.

“The remaining task of providing the water connection to the rest of the households will be completed soon,” Mitra said.