‘Balurghat civic body collects Rs 4.5 cr revenue in 6 months, fund to be used for dev works’

balurghat: With the initiative of Trinamool Congress-run-Balurghat civic board, Rs 4.5 crore was collected as revenue in the past six months.



The concerned civic body Chairman Ashok Mitra said: “We have already collected Rs 4.5 crore as revenue in six months. The amount was collected by our board from the commercial buildings as development fees. We have already taken up a plethora of development projects and this fund will be spent for that purpose.”

According to him, there has been a provision to collect this revenue in the State Municipal Act.

“Our board has taken up the initiative for the first time to collect the development fees from the commercial buildings which are situated inside the civic area. We have directed the promoters of the city to sanction the plan accordingly from the civic board before constructing any new multi-storeyed building otherwise they will have to pay a fine for violating the civic rules,” Mitra said.

He said with this fund, construction of new roads, repairing the damaged roads, up-gradation of drainage system, construction of dumping ground for both perishable and non-perishable waste under Solid Waste management System, street lights, water connection for the new households, sanitation and cleaning purposes will be spent. It requires a huge fund and the revenue that we have already collected will help us to provide essential civic services to the residents,” he said.

Mitra said the state government used to provide funds to the civic boards so that the development works can take place for the civic residents uninterruptedly and at the same time it is the duty of the civic boards to increase funds.

“No doubt the expenses have increased a lot in recent times and we have to increase our income at any cost otherwise the development works may have been hampered. We are now concentrating on collecting revenues from all the sectors. Recently the household tax has been revised. Those who have not cleared the pending taxes have been asked to pay the dues as early as possible,” he said.