Balurghat civic body chairman launches eight projects in city

After the completion of eight development projects undertaken by the Balurghat civic body in different parts of the city, they were inaugurated by the concerned civic body chairman Ashok Mitra virtually on Tuesday from Ward 8.

Ashok Mitra said that the Balurghat civic body has rebuilt the broken footbridge over the creek of Atreyee river flowing through Balurghat town.

“The footbridge is called Pulin Bihari Setu connecting Balurghat in the north with Balurghat in the south. We have dedicated it to a local freedom fighter Pulin Bihari Das Gupta,” he said.

According to him, a well-decorated children’s park beside Atreyee river was also inaugurated in the name of Maharaj Bose, a renowned freedom fighter of Balurghat.

“With the aim to make the city traffic congestion-free, two parking zones were opened — one in the area adjacent to the taxi stand and other in the area adjacent to Andolan Bridge. We have inaugurated a selfie-zone named ‘I Love Balurghat’ near the children’s park of the Forest department beside National Highway 512. It will be a new attraction of Balurghat,” Mitra stated.

A muddy bypass road from Andolan Bridge to e-corner was converted into a concrete road and was inaugurated by the civic chairman with the intention to reduce traffic snarls in Balurghat.

Balurghat civic body has recently constructed an open gym for the morning walkers in front of the Circuit House. Keeping in mind the health conscious citizens, Mitra inaugurated this open gym virtually on the same day. Additionally, two solar high-lights were inaugurated in Wards 8 and 16 by Mitra.

“A total of eight complete projects were inaugurated on Tuesday in presence of councillors, MCIC members and common people. During the ceremony, the family members of Pulin Bihari Das Gupta and Maharaj Bose were invited. All the projects that were inaugurated were longstanding demands of the city people.

We spent around Rs 2 crore on these projects. A few days ago, we completed one year after forming the board. These projects are the Durga Puja gifts to the city people from the Balurghat civic body,” he further added.