Balurghat civic body begins construction of new road

BALURGHAT: The construction of a road adjacent to the Atreyee Creek in Ward 19 of Balurghat began on Monday. Earlier, the embankment adjacent to river Atreyee which runs through Balurghat city, had a muddy road.



The concerned civic authority started the construction of the road through a ceremony.

The Municipality estimates that the new road will reduce the level of traffic in the city during office hours.

It is learnt that the road will directly connect to the area adjacent to the private bus stand of Balurghat. Many people can travel through the city in a very short time through this road. Balurghat Municipality has taken up the initiative to build this road with the aim of reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Ashok Mitra, the concerned civic body chairman said: “Once this road is built, the traffic congestion flowing through Balurghat will be under control to some extent. The work order was passed a long time ago but the work started today due to bad weather conditions,” he added.