Balurghat: Chief Minister wins hearts of kids; class IV girl gifts portrait

An overwhelmed Chief Minister answered the calls of a class 4 student and accepted a portrait while on her way to the helipad in Balurghat on Wednesday.

Sneha Roy, the class 4 student had taken great pains to paint a portrait of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and waited eagerly in front of the Circuit House on Wednesday morning to hand it over to the Chief Minister. When she saw the Chief Minister, she called out as there was a security barrier. The Chief Minister hurriedly came towards the girl and accepted the portrait. She even pampered Sneha with gifts.

“I am very happy to present the photograph to the Chief Minister. She gave me a bag, teddy bear and chocolates,” stated Sneha.

“A few days ago she had heard that the Chief Minister will come to Balurghat. She loves Mamata Banerjee and decided to paint a picture of her. It was not easy to reach the CM due to security reasons. My daughter refused to give up. She got up early this morning and was waiting for the CM with her father in front of the circuit house along with the picture. At last she was able to give the picture. We are very happy for her,” added Dipika Roy, Sneha’s mother. After years Banerjee stayed overnight in Balurghat on Tuesday after the Government benefit distribution programme. Sharing her connection with Balurghat, the CM said: “I had come to Balurghat 28 years ago when I was the leader of the Opposition for a political programme. Since then I am familiar with Balurghat. I come to Balurghat whenever I get a chance,” stated the Chief Minister. “The state government has done a lot for the people of Balurghat. Balurghat used to get flooded every year but after I came to power, a low-rise dam was constructed at Balurghat for Rs 32 crore. This stopped the flooding,” stated the Chief Minister.

Talking about the need for this dam, the CM said: “Bangladesh is controlling the water by constructing a dam on the river Atreyee in their area. As a result, water was not available for cultivation in and around Balurghat except during the monsoon. A low-height embankment is required to deal with this situation.”