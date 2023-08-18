Balurghat celebrates I-Day on August 18

BALURGHAT: Three days after the rest of India commemorated Independence Day, Balurghat in South Dinajpur celebrated it on Friday. Balurghat was officially declared a part of the Indian Union on August 18, 1947.



Tracing history, Samit Ghosh, a local historian, said: “According to Sir Cyril Radcliffe’s announcement, Pakistan became independent on August 14, 1947 and India on August 15, 1947. On August 15, when the people of India rejoiced, the fear of the unknown gripped the town. On the night of August 14, Pakistani troops and leaders appeared at Balurghat High School. On August 15, Subdivisional Officer of Balurghat, Panaullah hoisted the flag of Pakistan in Balurghat. Pakistani flags lined both sides of the road from Natyamandir to Balurghat Court. At that time tension arose between the residents of Balurghat and the Pakistani Army. In several places, armed resistance was put up by freedom fighters along with the public.” Tuhin Subhra Mandal, head of a social welfare organisation, Balurghat Bicycle Community, said: “Every year we celebrate August 18 as our Independence day. On this day we not only got Independence from the British but also from East Pakistan. This is the day we officially joined India.”