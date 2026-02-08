Balurghat: Burst pipeline disrupts water supply

BALURGHAT: The household drinking water supply scheme in Balurghat has been severely affected following the bursting of a major pipeline over the Atreyee (locally known as Danga) canal under the Balurghat Municipality. A large iron pipe laid across a narrow bridge over the canal has developed a major leak at the midpoint, causing treated drinking water to gush out like a fountain and flow into the canal, leading to the alleged wastage of thousands of litres every day.



Local residents have expressed strong resentment, claiming that despite repeatedly informing councillors and municipal authorities, no permanent solution has been implemented for a long time. The problem is not new in Hossainpur area under Ward No. 7 of the Balurghat Municipality, where around 100 families reside. Almost every household in the locality has a municipal drinking water connection. Water is supplied twice daily—around 7.30 am and again at 12.30 pm.

Residents alleged that a damaged pipeline over the Atreyee canal has caused a sharp drop in water pressure, with treated drinking water being wasted into the canal almost continuously since the supply was launched nearly two years ago.

Municipal sources said that water is drawn from the Atreyee River at a pump house located in Ward No. 17, filtered and then supplied to different parts of the town. To ensure water supply to residents living on the opposite bank of the canal that runs through the heart of the town, a pipeline was laid across a narrow bridge—where the leak has now occurred.

Local residents Nitai Paul and Trishna Pal said treated drinking water has been wasted daily since the service was launched, while household water pressure has dropped despite repeated complaints and inspections over the past two years.

Municipal chairman Surajit Saha said engineers have identified a leak in the main pipeline that cannot be repaired routinely, adding that supply has not stopped entirely and the issue is expected to be resolved within a few days.