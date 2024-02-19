Balurghat: BSF jawan killed

BALURGHAT: A BSF jawan died after being hit in the head by bullets from his service rifle that accidentally went off while on duty late Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Chottu Ram Jat (42). He hailed from Tilonia in Rajasthan and was serving in 91 Battalion, BSF. The incident took place at Elendari in Kumarganj Block while he was on duty. He was patrolling the border on a bicycle on Sunday night. The other jawans posted in the same area reached the spot as soon as they heard the sound of firing.BSF sources claimed that while patrolling, he fell from his bicycle. As he fell on the ground his service rifle accidentally went off, firing two rounds that hit his head. He died on the spot. Later, the senior BSF officials rushed to the spot with news of the death. Kumarganj Police recovered the body on Monday afternoon and sent it to Balurghat District Hospital for post-mortem.



“The body of a BSF jawan was recovered on Monday. His body was sent for an autopsy at Balurghat Hospital,” said a police official of Kumarganj. The body will be sent home after post-mortem, informed the BSF.