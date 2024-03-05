Balurghat: ‘BSF forcibly put up barbed wire fence in fairground’

BALURGHAT: Attempts to forcibly put up a barbed wire fence by the BSF around a fairground near the Indo-Bangladesh border sparked tension. Local residents alleged that by doing this the BSF was trying to incite unrest.



The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the Choddohaat Kali Temple area of Hili Block. The attempt by the BSF jawans met with stiff resistance from the villagers. They vehemently protested against this.

However, under pressure from the crowd, the installation process was postponed. Choddohaat Kali fairground is situated in the border area of Hili’s West Aptair village. A huge fair is held in that field every year during Kali Puja (Diwali).

Locals complained that the BSF had started installing barbed wire fences on the road leading to the field since Sunday. The area was cordoned off by the 61, Battalion of BSF.

Amit Mohanta, a resident, said: “The BSF started to encroach our fairground just to instigate the people. They are fomenting trouble. It is inappropriate to install barbed wire fences to create problems for people in this way.”

As soon as the matter came to people’s attention, they gathered at the fair ground and started opposing the work. Gradually the situation became tense. The police of Hili Police Station also visited the spot.

Mihir Sarkar, Purta-Karmadhakshya, Hili Panchayat Samiti, said: “It is difficult to understand why they are fencing a fairground, leaving the border. We will take up the matter with the BDO and take strict action.”