Balurghat boy selected for ISRO’s young scientist programme

BALURGHAT: Balurghat’s Nirbhro Basak has earned a rare opportunity to study and undergo research-based training at the prestigious Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, under ISRO’s ‘Young Scientist’ Programme, known as YUVIKA.

Nirbhro, a Class 10 student of an English medium school in Balurghat, qualified for this opportunity by excelling in a national-level examination conducted by ISRO.

Nirbhro hails from Chakbhabani Thanapara in Balurghat town. Every year, ISRO organises the YUVIKA programme to nurture young scientific minds through hands-on learning about space science and technology. This year, ten students from West Bengal were selected, with Nirbhro being the only one from the South Dinajpur district.

Nirbhro shared his excitement, saying: “It was my tutor who introduced me to this examination. I prepared for two years and sat for the exam in early March. Getting selected was a dream come true.”

His parents, Nepal Basak and Mausumi Choudhury Basak, both teachers by profession, are equally elated.

“From a young age, Nirbhro was curious about space science and admired astronauts like Sunita Williams. This opportunity will certainly help him pursue his passion,” his father remarked. The principal of Nirbhro’s school, SP Sinha, expressed pride and happiness over his student’s achievement.

“It is a matter of great joy and pride that Nirbhro has been selected for such a prestigious program at ISRO,” he said.

Nirbhro’s private tutor, Nonigopal Mondal, also shared his delight, stating: “This year, my student has been selected for this prestigious programme. It is a very valuable opportunity for students with an interest in space science.”

The 13-day training programme, scheduled for May at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, will offer hands-on experiences in rocket launches, spacecraft operations and research practices conducted by ISRO scientists. The selected students will be treated as ‘Young Scientists’ and are expected to gain invaluable exposure to the world of space exploration.