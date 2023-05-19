Balurghat boy ranks 6th, aspires to be doctor

balurghat: Satirtha Saha of Balurghat High School, South Dinajpur occupied the sixth spot in the top ten merit list of Madhyamik examination, published by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday. He has scored 687 marks. He got full marks in Mathematics, Physical Science and Geography. He scored 96 in Bengali, 97 in English, 99 in Life Science and 95 in History.

“It’s my dream to become a doctor in future. The success that I attained is because of the constant support of my parents. I thank my school teachers as well for their immense support and guidance,” Satirtha said. He resides in Balurghat civic area. His father, Samit Kumar Saha works as an Assistant Professor in Balurghat College. He used to dedicate 10 to 12 hours every day to prepare for the

board exams.