Balurghat: Bolla Kali Puja draws lakhs of visitors and devotees

BALURGHAT: The four-day historic Bolla Kali Puja in Bolla village, near Balurghat, that has once again drawn lakhs of devotees and visitors is all set to come to an end on Monday. Known for its rich 400-year-old legacy, this annual celebration has become a symbol of faith and communal harmony in the region.

Adorned with an extraordinary display of ornaments, including a 120-gram golden tongue, a 5-kilogram silver anklet, a diamond-studded golden tika and an eight-foot silver skull garland, the seven-and-a-half-foot tall idol of Bolla Raksha Kali stands resplendent this year. For the first time, a 3.5-kilogram silver face, costing Rs 4 lakh, has been installed permanently in the temple altar for devotees to worship throughout the year.

The festival commenced on Friday, following the traditional schedule of the first Friday after Raas Purnima. The celebrations, spanning four days, culminate in the immersion of the idol in a nearby pond. The Bolla Kali Puja, unlike others, follows no astrological date or time and this unique tradition dates back to the early 20th Century.

Legend has it that the deity was discovered as a black stone figure in a pond, following a divine vision received by a local resident. Initially worshiped as “Morka Kali,” the Goddess’s annual festival was later formalised by zamindar Murari Mohan Chowdhury in 1920. After being exonerated in a legal case against British authorities, he fulfilled his vow to the goddess by dedicating the festival to her on the Friday after Raas Purnima, a tradition upheld to this day.

The Bolla Kali Puja is not just a religious event but has cut a picture of communal harmony. Hindus and Muslims participate in the festival together, making offerings and prayers to the deity. The event attracts devotees from across Bengal, neighbouring states, Bangladesh and even Nepal, with lakhs of devotees attending- the numbers growing each year.

The Puja sees significant offerings, including gold, silver and other valuables, donated by devotees. Additionally, small idols and traditional offerings like Khaja and Batasha (sweets) hold special significance during the rituals.

The district administration has deployed hundreds of police personnel, both in uniform and plain clothes and installed CCTV cameras throughout the temple and fairgrounds. Suman Das from Siliguri stated: “Attending Bolla Kali Puja is a blessing. The atmosphere is so electrifying. It is truly a unique experience to visit the Puja and the fair.”