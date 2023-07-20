Balurghat ‘best kept Police Stn in Bengal’

BALURGHAT: Balurghat police station of South Dinajpur district has been adjudged the ‘Best Kept Police Station’ in the state, inspector in-charge of Balurghat police station, Santi Nath Panja informed. They received a trophy and a certificate for this on Wednesday.



Panja said that on May 15, the special officer (organisation) of the West Bengal police directorate issued a notification to this effect. As per the notification, Balurghat police station has got the title of the ‘Best Kept Police Station in West Bengal.’

“Out of 500 marks, Balurghat police station bagged 469 to receive the title. The evaluation has been made by all superintendents of police, including GRP districts and all commissioners of police under WBP, all range DIGPs/IGPs, Railways, ADGPs South Bengal/ Western Zone/ North Bengal Region. The competition was very tough but our police station received the award and it is a matter of pride for us,” said Panja. According to him, the state police delegation had visited more than 500 police stations including district level, range, division and finally state. The team of selectors prepared a report by looking into various cases and crime suppression records, efficiency of the police personnel, number of arrests based on advance information, beautification of police station premises and facilities for residents coming to report complaints.

Notably, the Balurghat police station was built during the British period. A well-equipped museum along with a children’s garden with toys, fountains and seating areas have come up in the premises. Rahul De, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur, said that every year such a programme is taken up by the state police department.