Balurghat Baul singer’s protest song against LPG price rise goes viral

BALURGHAT: Folk music has turned into a medium of protest in South Dinajpur, where Baul artiste Akhil Barman, popularly known as Akhil Gosai, has composed a song criticising the Central government over the rise in cooking gas prices and ongoing supply shortages.



Clad in traditional saffron attire and holding an ektara, the artiste has highlighted the hardships faced by common people due to the increasing cost and scarcity of LPG cylinders. The song, which blends elements of Bengal’s rich folk culture with contemporary issues, has rapidly gone viral on social media, drawing significant public attention.

Akhil Barman, who is also the district president of the South Dinajpur Lokshilpi Sangathan, said the inspiration behind the song stems from the growing distress among residents.

“People are suffering immensely due to the gas shortage. I wrote and performed this song to reflect their plight through folk music,” Barman said.

Reacting to the issue, Bapi Sarkar, BJP’s district general secretary, attributed the situation to global circumstances.

“The problem has arisen due to war-related factors. However, the situation is gradually improving,”

he stated.