Balurghat artisans call for a Kumartuli-like hub

BALURGHAT: Kumartuli in Kolkata has long been a haven for clay artisans, providing a community space where they can work together to create idols. Over the years, various government welfare schemes have been introduced to support these artisans, ensuring they can continue their craft with modern facilities and financial backing. At present, the artisans in Kumartuli are busy crafting idols for the upcoming Durga Puja festival. However, while Kolkata thrives with its famous Kumartuli, Balurghat in South Dinajpur district lacks such a dedicated space for its own artisans. Local potters in Balurghat are now calling for the establishment of a similar hub where they can work collectively. According to the artisans, a dedicated space like Kumartuli would not only improve their working conditions but also help them sustain their craft in the long run.



Uttam Pal, a seasoned clay artist from Balurghat, has been sculpting Durga idols for years. He expressed his concerns, stating: “It is true that we still don’t have a place like Kumartuli here in Balurghat. The artisans here work individually and do not have a common space. We have been in this profession for generations but our financial situation is dire. Unfortunately, the younger generation is not as interested in continuing this craft. We urgently need government support. Without it, this art may disappear one day. We are aware of the opportunities Kumartuli in Kolkata provides to artisans. People across the country and even abroad know about Kumartuli. Durga idols from there are exported not just to different parts of India but globally as well. It is truly disappointing that Balurghat does not have a space like this yet. I urge the government to take immediate steps to address this issue.”

Pal is currently working on 10 Durga idols for this year’s festival and has dedicated himself to completing them on time for the organisers. He is not alone in this effort. His daughter, Urmi Pal, a first-year college student who recently completed her higher secondary education, has joined him in the sculpting trade. As part of the younger generation, Urmi brings fresh ideas and innovation to the craft. Her input is helping her father give the idols a more modern and lifelike appearance.

Urmi shared: “Alongside my studies, I help my father with idol-making. In today’s age of modern technology, with access to mobile phones and YouTube, we can discover new ideas from the comfort of our homes. I discuss these ideas with my father, and we incorporate them in our work. I’ve been learning how to sculpt since childhood, and now my father continues to teach me. In return, I share with him the new techniques and ideas I come across through digital platforms, which has improved the quality of our work.”

Urmi also voiced her wish for a Kumartuli in Balurghat, saying: “It would be a huge advantage if we had a space like Kumartuli here. I’ve heard a lot about Kumartuli, where artisans work together year-round, and they also receive various forms of government support. If we had similar support, we could take our craft much further.”

The majority of clay artisans in Balurghat share the same sentiment as Uttam Pal and his daughter. They are united in their demand for government assistance and hope that one day, Balurghat will have its own version of Kumartuli, where artisans can work collectively and elevate their craft.