Balurghat: Annual worship of ‘Bikata Kali Mata’ celebrated with grandeur in Hili

BALURGHAT: In keeping with centuries-old traditions, the annual worship of Bikata Kali Mata was observed with immense devotion and grandeur in Hili on Monday night, coinciding with Chaitra Sankranti. The auspicious rituals began early in the morning with a Mahasnan (sacred bath), followed by Pancha and Shodashopachar offerings in the afternoon and culminated with traditional bali (sacrificial rites) and community practices in the evening.

Held at the historic temple of Bikata Kali Mata, the festival drew lakhs of devotees, who gathered at the temple premises for the divine occasion. A large fair spread over three days was set up to mark the occasion. To ensure public safety and crowd control, Hili police deployed extensive forces and installed strict surveillance measures.

Historically, the tradition dates back to 1179 AD, when King Lakshman Sen of the Sena dynasty ascended the throne. To commemorate his coronation, he granted land in the “Daponia Pathak” area of Barendri to a Brahmin named Govinda Devasharma, belonging to the Kashyap gotra and a scholar of the Paippalada branch of the Atharva Veda. Since then, the worship of Bikata Kali Mata has been observed annually during Chaitra Sankranti.

Nine days prior to the festival, the Mangal Ghat of the deity is consecrated, followed by a special observance where thousands of devotees participate in fasting and religious rites. On the main day, over 9,000 women offer assorted fruits in bamboo trays, while more than 6,000 devotees perform ritualistic Nagora Bhangar Brata and other folk practices. The evening also witnesses traditional Chamunda dance performances by over a hundred devotees, followed by the grand Mahapuja at night.

Temple committee president Ratan Sarkar stated: “The worship of Maa Bikata Kali has been continuously performed since the temple’s foundation by Lakshman Sen. Today marks the final and most sacred day of the annual rituals, with cultural events and devotional observances throughout.”

Hili Police IC, Shirsendu Das, commented: “A large police force has been deployed for traffic and crowd control. Patrolling and picketing have been intensified to prevent any untoward incidents.”

Meanwhile, in Balurghat, the city welcomed the Bengali New Year 1432 with a vibrant Prabhat Feri organised by “Amra Balurghatbasi” on Tuesday morning. Poets, artists, musicians and culturally inclined citizens gathered at Thana More to celebrate the occasion. Organiser Tuhin Shubhra Mandal said: “This is our first Poila Boishakh rally in Balurghat. We welcomed the year with Tagore’s ‘Esho He Boishakh’ to keep our rich heritage alive.”