‘Balurghat anganwadi centres still rely on firewood’

Balurghat: Despite being provided with domestic ovens, several anganwadi centres across South Dinajpur district have been forced to cook using firewood for nearly six months due to the absence of gas connections. Officials, however, remain uncertain about when LPG connections will finally be installed.

According to district sources, the rollout is being implemented in phases. In the first phase, ovens were distributed. The second phase involves providing fire extinguishers and only in the third phase will gas connections

be given. At Anganwadi Centre No. 296 in Bhusila Adivasi Para under Bhatpara Gram Panchayat in the Balurghat block, meals are prepared daily for 33 mothers and children. Centre worker Chhaya Sen said they struggle to cook with firewood throughout the year.

“Although the allocation for firewood has increased recently, arranging dry wood and jute sticks regularly is difficult.

During the monsoon, it becomes even more challenging to light damp firewood. We urgently need gas,” she said. She also alleged that the ovens supplied are small domestic units of poor quality, unsuitable for cooking in bulk.

More than 3,000 anganwadi centres in the district reportedly received similar domestic ovens. Workers and helpers had earlier raised concerns that such ovens are inadequate for preparing meals for multiple beneficiaries and demanded larger units.

District Anganwadi Project Officer Tapan Biswas said new ovens would be provided on application if the existing ones prove unsuitable. “Fire extinguishers have already been ordered and will arrive soon. Gas connections will be provided thereafter, keeping safety in mind,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Snigdha Maitra, district secretary of the All Bengal Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, said they have urged the administration to expedite the entire process, though uncertainty remains over whether it will be completed before the upcoming elections.