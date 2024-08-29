Balurghat Amrit Bharat Station work halts after LS polls

BALURGHAT: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Balurghat station was included under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a move that was anticipated to boost the development of the area. The inclusion came after Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promised Balurghat BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar that the station would be upgraded under the scheme.



With the election nearing, the Ministry of Railways announced the station’s inclusion and work commenced swiftly. In the lead-up to the elections, MP Sukanta Majumdar extensively campaigned, showcasing a replica model of the proposed Railway station to the public. His efforts paid off as he was re-elected from the Balurghat Lok Sabha Constituency, securing his position for a second term. Majumdar reassured his constituents that the Balurghat Amrit Bharat Station would be completed promptly.

However, since the announcement of the election results, work at the station has come to a complete standstill leading to growing frustration among the residents. The halt in construction has become a significant concern, especially given the felling of approximately 840 Akashmani trees to widen the road adjacent to the station. Additionally, work on the installation of escalators, the sick line and the pit line, all essential components of the project, has been left incomplete. According to sources from the Railway department, the monsoon season has been cited as the reason for the delay, with officials stating that work will resume once the rains subside. However, the lack of a clear explanation from Railway authorities has only fueled public discontent.

The people of Balurghat, including local leaders and ordinary citizens, are demanding the immediate resumption of the stalled project. Sabitri Rajak, a school teacher, expressed her frustration, saying: “I had no idea that the work had stopped. This project is crucial for Balurghat’s recognition and development. The completion of the Amrit Bharat station will not only put Balurghat on the map but also greatly enhance passenger comfort.” Political reactions have also been sharp. South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress vice-president Subhas Chaki accused the BJP of misleading the public. “We had doubts when the work started before the elections without a proper budget allocation. Now, our fears have been confirmed.

The BJP only knows how to deceive people, with no real intention of development,” Chaki remarked. In response, South Dinajpur BJP district secretary Bapi Sarkar dismissed the allegations, stating: “The work on Amrit Bharat station will be completed on time. The Trinamool Congress is spreading false information to discredit the project.” As the monsoon season continues, the future of Balurghat Amrit Bharat Station remains uncertain, with the public eagerly waiting for the promised development to resume.