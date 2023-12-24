Balurghat: Administration stops illegal construction of temple

BALURGHAT: Local administration of Balurghat has stopped the construction work of a temple in Balurghat alleging illegal construction without permission. The Motorkali Temple premises occupied with construction materials have been ordered to vacate the place within 15 days. The temple committee will be able to give their statement within January 29.



Balurghat Sub-Divisional Executive Magistrate’s Court has hung a notice under Section 133 CrPC in the temple premises with several issues mentioned in the notice. According to a source, soil has been dug up in the temple premises without the permission of the administration or the municipality.

“Various construction materials, including rods, cement and soil have been left in that area causing the traffic congestion during rush hours. No valid permission was taken from any department concerned for the construction of the temple as per Public Works Act 1993,” stated the source. The temple committee has been ordered to provide a clarification mentioning everything within 15 days.

On Saturday, Debashish Chowdhury, Sub-Divisional Executive Magistrate of Balurghat, sent a letter with this instruction to the temple committee. The temple committee is disappointed after receiving the order to stop the work.

Manas Chowdhury, a member of the temple committee and the Secretary of the Bus Motor Owners Association, said: “We started working at the temple site following the rules. Following someone’s complaint, the notice has been served to stop the construction work. We will look into the matter legally.”

Rakesh Shil, a local Trinamool Congress trade union leader, took the initiative to build this temple. “We have to follow the instructions of the administration so the work has been stopped,” he said.

Ashok Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, said: “After the BJP’s deputation regarding the temple, I received a letter from the administration seeking to know several things. I have informed the administration everything.”