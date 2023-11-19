Balurghat: Admin and police officials visit house of deceased police constable

BALURGHAT: As per instructions of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a group of high ranked administrative and police officials visited the house of the deceased Kolkata Police Constable Sandip Barman (34) on Sunday. He was posted in Kolkata’s Paddapukur area.



Barman died on November 14 while trying to save a child in Kolkata during the immersion of Kali Puja at night. The family of the deceased, including his wife, one-and-a-half year old son and parents reside in Balurghat block’s Shenui area.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, Prasun Banerjee, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Malda Range) and Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur met the family members and talked to them on the same day. A cheque of Rs 2, 00,000 which was issued from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund was handed over to Barman’s wife Soma Barman (Sarkar) by Banerjee. Prasun Banerjee said: “As per instruction of the Chief Minister, we had met the family members and handed over a cheque to them. The loss will never be fulfilled but we are with the family. The Chief Minister personally talked to them over mobile phone after the mishap.” Bijin Krishna said: “Now it is the responsibility of the district administration to stay beside the family. We had enquired about the problems that they are facing and assured them to help them in every possible way. The education of the deceased’s child will be looked after by the administration in the future.”

The deceased’s wife has appealed before the officials to arrange a job for her so that she can run the family smoothly in absence of his husband.

“I desperately need a government job from the state. The Chief Minister had talked to me after the incident. It would be better if she would arrange a job for me. My husband was the only earning member of our family. We are now helpless without having a job,” she said.