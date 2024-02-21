Balurghat: ‘Action against illegal filling up of waterbody to be taken up’

BALURGHAT: A water body situated in Balurghat civic area’s Ward 9 is allegedly being filled up illegally by a group of people for the construction of a building thereby sparking an uproar from green groups and local residents. Balurghat



Civic Body chairman has assured to take all necessary action against this.

The waterbody is located at Namabangi, in Ward 9 in Balurghat. At present, garbage as well as debris from construction sites is being dumped into the waterbody to fill it up.

When contacted, Municipality chairman, Ashok Mitra, said: “I heard about the matter and I have had a talk with the local councillor. I have asked him to look into the matter immediately. We will not tolerate any water body or pond being filled up illegally. We will take legal action if any such act is conducted.”

Pratap Sarkar, a local, said: “During the rainy season, the water flows into the waterbody. It is our duty to save the water body at any cost.” Environmental activists have demanded immediate intervention of the civic body. Tuhin Subhra Mandal, a local environmentalist stated: “If water bodies are filled up, the temperature of the city will rise. The ecosystem will be disturbed. The administration and the municipality should take immediate action,” he added.