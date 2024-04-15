Balurghat: About 1K families leave BJP and join Trinamool

BALURGHAT: As many as 1,000 families left BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of TMC candidate for Balurghat Lok Sabha seat Biplab Mitra during his poll campaign in South Dinajpur’s Kumarganj on Monday. Mitra handed over the party flag to the participating families.



Regarding the joining, Mitra said: “Those families were with the BJP for so long but after realising the wrong policies of the BJP and the development work that has not happened in the entire South Dinajpur district for five years during the tenure of BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar, all those families joined the TMC on Monday. This accession will undoubtedly strengthen our party.”

“Ahead of the polls, a lot of people are leaving the BJP and other parties and joining the TMC in various parts of our district. This is sending a positive message. This will definitely be reflected in the Lok Sabha polls and I will win by a huge margin with people’s support,” he stated.

Incidentally, Mitra on Monday performed Puja at a local temple in Kumarganj with the party supporters and conducted an election campaign and a public meeting.

Mitra protested the BJP’s deprivation of Bengal from the public meeting. In addition to this, he highlighted various projects of the Bengal government. “Our government has already initiated several development projects for the people of Bengal. There is no place in Bengal where the people don’t receive the benefits of those social welfare schemes. Now it’s our task to tell the voters about them else the BJP party will mislead the voters. Our leader Mamata Banerjee has instructed us to campaign among the voters about our various schemes,” Mitra stated.

Incidentally, Mitra has already started vigorous campaigns in all seven Assembly constituencies, including Balurghat, Tapan, Kumarganj, Kushmandi, Gangarampur, Harirampur and North Dinajpur’s Itahar.