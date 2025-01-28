Balurghat: 5-day art training camp inaugurated

BALURGHAT: Under the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and organised by the Rajya Charukala Parshad with support from the Dakshin Dinajpur District Information and Cultural Office, a five-day ‘Charukala Prashikshan Shibir’ (art training camp) commenced on Monday at the Balurghat Natya Utkarsha Kendra. The camp, covering the Malda division (North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad districts), will run until January 31.

The camp was inaugurated by Ambarish Sarkar, Saha-Sabhadhipati of the Zilla Parishad, who said: “Such training camps are highly beneficial. We will strive to organise more such events in South Dinajpur in the future.” A total of 40 participants, including 22 men and 18 women aged 18 and above, are attending the residential training camp. Among them, 19 are from South Dinajpur, 12 from North Dinajpur, two from Malda and seven from Murshidabad. Five instructors are also participating in the camp.

Participants were selected through an interview process where they were required to submit educational qualifications, age proof, identity documents, photographs and samples of their artwork. During the camp, the academy is providing necessary art supplies, along with accommodation and meals. However, no travel expenses are being reimbursed.

Rajesh Kumar Mondal, District Information and Culture Officer, stated: “The camp has participation from all four districts under the Malda division.

This year’s training camp is being held in Balurghat and we are optimistic about its success.” The organisers have confirmed that decisions by the selection committee will be final in all matters.