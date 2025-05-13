Balurghat: 4-day drama festival begins with grand enthusiasm

BALURGHAT: A vibrant four-day drama festival commenced on May 11 evening at the Rabindra Bhavan in Balurghat, with the initiative of state Consumers Affairs minister, Biplab Mitra. The event aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Balurghat, often hailed as the ‘city of drama’.

With a mix of nostalgia and thought-provoking performances, this festival is set to be a memorable chapter in Balurghat’s tryst with drama.

The inaugural play, Dadar Kirti, directed jointly by ‘Naihati Bratyajon’ and ‘Naihati Natya Samannay Samiti’, drew an enthusiastic crowd. Adding excitement to the evening, renowned actor and Trinamool Congress MP Partho Bhoumik played a key role in the drama, captivating the audience with his performance.

The festival promises a series of engaging theatrical performances. On May 12, the stage will host Ananda, followed by Basanta Bilap on May 13 and Ferari Fouj on May 14. All four dramas are productions of the aforementioned theatre groups, who have brought with them a wealth of artistic talent and dedication.

Minister Biplab Mitra, in his brief address, expressed pride in hosting such an event in Balurghat and emphasised the importance of promoting theatre as a medium of cultural and social expression. He praised the collaboration between local and external theatre groups in bringing quality drama to the district.

Residents and drama enthusiasts from various parts of South Dinajpur gathered to witness the performances, reflecting Balurghat’s undying love for theatre.

The festival has not only provided a platform for theatrical excellence but has also reinforced the cultural identity of the region.