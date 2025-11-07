Balurghat: 4-day Bolla Kali Puja & fair begins amid grand rituals, tight security

BALURGHAT: The famous Bolla Kali Puja and Fair began on Friday, following an all-night worship of Goddess Bolla Kali at Bolla village, around 22 km south of Balurghat. The seven-and-a-half-foot idol has been adorned with gold ornaments weighing nearly 30 kilograms.

Crowds began pouring into the fairground from Thursday night itself, as devotees and visitors gathered for the annual celebration that combines deep faith with festivity. To ensure smooth travel, both government and private buses, minibuses, taxis and auto-rickshaws were arranged throughout the night from Balurghat and Gangarampur bus stands to the fair venue.

Elaborate security measures have been put in place. Watchtowers, CCTV cameras and drone surveillance have been deployed to monitor the area. “The Bolla Kali fair attracts thousands of devotees every year. To ensure their safety, we have made special arrangements, including extensive CCTV coverage and aerial surveillance by drones,” said South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal.

Though the Bolla Kali Puja and fair are organised privately by a local Puja committee, it has evolved into one of the largest traditional fairs in the region. Residents claim that the organising committee earns substantial revenue from the four-day event and from the numerous stalls that are set up during the festivities.

In response to the heavy rush of visitors, Railway authorities have also introduced a temporary stoppage at Bikoch, near Bolla village, for trains from Balurghat. The temple committee expects over one lakh devotees on the main night of worship alone.

Legend has it that the fierce goddess once protected the villagers from a series of dacoit attacks, earning her the title of Raksha Kali. Some locals, however, link the origin of the worship to a vow made by erstwhile zamindar Murarimohan Chowdhury, who is believed to have won a legal case after praying to the deity. Another account suggests that the village was named after an old landlord, Ballabh Mukhopadhyay, whose name gradually evolved into “Bolla.”