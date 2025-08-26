Balurghat: 3 juveniles escape from govt shelter

BALURGHAT: Three juveniles escaped from the state-run Subhayan Home late Sunday night. The missing boys, aged between 15 and 16 years, reportedly fled under mysterious circumstances. According to officials, two of them are residents of South Dinajpur district, while the third hails from Malda.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when a large police contingent from Balurghat Police Station reached the shelter to initiate a search operation.

South Dinajpur Additional District Magistrate Harris Rashid also visited the home early Monday to take stock of the situation. Speaking to the media, he said: “The matter is being taken seriously and immediate steps have been initiated to trace the missing juveniles.”

When asked about security lapses, Rashid noted: “A complaint has already been filed with the police. Investigators are examining whether any repair-related flaws during recent renovation works enabled the escape.

Since the police are conducting the probe, nothing more can be revealed at this stage.” Residents have demanded tighter security at the shelter.

Balurghat police station IC, Sumanta Biswas, confirmed the investigation.

“We have inspected the site and launched a search to trace the three escapees,” he said.