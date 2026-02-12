Balurghat: 13-year-old sexually assaulted on riverbank, man held

BALURGHAT: Police from Balurghat Police Station have arrested a man, Gour Das, on charges of sexually assaulting and raping a 13-year-old girl on a char (river bank) adjacent to the Atreyee River near the town. The brutal incident occurred on Monday afternoon in a secluded jungle area devoid of people. Local residents’ bravery led to the accused’s immediate capture. The victim’s parents are migrant workers currently employed in another state, leaving the minor in her grandmother’s care.



On Monday afternoon, the girl left home to look for her grandfather and wandered to a lonely spot by the riverbank, where Gour Das, allegedly in an inebriated state and loitering nearby, spotted her alone. He reportedly dragged her into the bushes.

A group of masons working on a panchayat samiti toilet construction project near the riverbank grew suspicious upon seeing the girl being taken toward the jungle.

They chased after her, rescued the minor from the jungle with her face tied and caught Gour Das red-handed during the act.

The accused allegedly offered them money to settle the matter but they refused, informed local representatives and alerted the police.

Balurghat police rushed to the scene upon receiving the information and arrested Gour Das. Following a written complaint from the family, the girl underwent a medical

examination at Balurghat District Hospital on Tuesday. Police have registered a case against the accused under specific sections of the POCSO Act.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with the victim’s family and neighbours demanding exemplary punishment, insisting the accused receive the maximum penalty under the law without any leniency.

“We have arrested the prime accused under POCSO Act provisions based on the victim’s statement and medical evidence,” an officer said.